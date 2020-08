Or Copy this URL to Share

HICKEY--John V. (Jack). Mar. 19, 1933 - Aug. 17, 2020, devoted husband of the late Adrienne Hickey, beloved father of Alison and Matt, dear grandpa. Memorial to be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Academy of American Poets or Lincoln Center at Home.





