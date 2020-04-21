HOFFEE--John. The Board and Staff of Lincoln Center Theater are deeply saddened by the passing of John Hoffee, a gifted and compassionate human being who embraced life's joys and challenges to the fullest. As a Trustee of the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, John was a champion of so many of New York's cherished cultural institutions. Lincoln Center Theater was honored by his longstanding friendship and delighted by his frequent and enthusiastic visits to see our shows. His kind and generous spirit touched all of us at LCT and in New York's arts community. We send our heartfelt condolences to his beloved spouse, Larry E. Condon, to the entire Condon and Hoffee families, and to our Mertz Trust friends. Eric M. Mindich, Chairman Andre Bishop, Producing Artistic Director



