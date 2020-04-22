HOFFEE--John. The Board of Trustees, staff, and artists of The Public Theater mourn the loss of a special friend and longstanding supporter, John Joseph Hoffee. Alongside his beloved spouse Larry Condon, a former Public Theater Trustee, John championed The Public's mission of theater for all. As Trustees of the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, John, Larry, and their fellow board members quietly and without fanfare, carried out LuEsther Mertz's vision to make New York City more livable, more green, more just, and culturally rich. They took inspiration from LuEsther's passion for addressing the most important and challenging issues of our time, and partnered with organizations throughout the city to make New York a better place for everyone. John was humble, dignified, warm and so very kind. He possessed a dry wit, a sweetness and an inner strength. He loved spending nights under the stars at the Delacorte. We will remember him sitting in the front row watching a production of Public Works with a big smile on his face. His memory will live on in our hearts and the hearts of all who loved him. Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director Patrick Willingham, Executive Director Arielle Tepper, Chairman of the Board



