HOFFEE--John. The Trustees and staff of The New York Botanical Garden wish to record their sorrow at the death of John Hoffee, spouse of our long-term friend and Vice Chairman Larry Condon. For more than three decades, John participated in the life of NYBG with his handsome presence at countless events and through his unstinting support of our financial needs through the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, of which he was a Founding Trustee. John had been a great friend of Mrs. Mertz in the 1980s, and he and Larry were always with her at the Conservatory Ball. John and Larry and their fellow Mertz Trustees have been primary forces in the development and resurgence of NYBG over the past 30 years. They traveled often with NYBG groups, to the remotest Amazon and the Chelsea Flower Show. An electrical engineer, John worked for decades for companies where he combined his IT and business skills. John was a delight, a music and theater lover, a great pianist and singer, a passionate sailor and skier, a charming and modest man, and the best of friends. Our loving thoughts are with Larry, his sister Diane, John's family, and his devoted caretakers Molly, Mamadou, and Jack. J. Barclay Collins II, Chairman Wilson Nolen, Chairman Emeritus Maureen K. Chilton, Chairman Emerita Carrie Rebora Barratt, President Gregory Long, President Emeritus J.V. Cossaboom, Director



