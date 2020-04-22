HOFFEE--John. The board of The Macula Foundation, Inc. mourns the death of Mr. John J. Hoffee. John was a trustee of the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, which has generously supported Retinal Research for over 40 years. Our board will surely miss John, a devoted sailor, businessman, and philanthropist, who displayed great courage and a gracious and gentle nature in managing his physical limitations over a decade. We all offer our condolences to his spouse, Larry Condon, the rest of his family, and many friends. Sincerely, Lawrence A. Yannuzzi, MD Founder and President of The Macula Foundation, Inc.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 22, 2020