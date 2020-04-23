HOFFEE--John. The Joyce Theater Foundation is deeply saddened by the passing of John Hoffee, beloved spouse of Larry E. Condon. As Trustees of the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, John and Larry have generously supported dance for decades as well as music and theater, human and civil rights, parks and open space, and environmental protection benefiting all New Yorkers. We extend heartfelt condolences to Larry, and their families, friends, and Mertz Trust colleagues. Virginia A. Millhiser, Board Chair; Linda Shelton, Executive Director
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 23, 2020