HOFFEE--John Joseph. John Joseph Hoffee, After a long and valiant struggle with Parkinson's Disease complicated by respiratory illness, our dear John passed away on April 20, 2020. Born into a large and loving family in Nyack, NY on the banks of the Hudson, ever inventive, John avoided the chores of dish washing and drying by playing the piano for his sisters while they did the work. A family of sailors, the Hoffee family, especially John, loved the great river. Sent for high school to Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx, John developed another passion, New York City, which became his lifelong home. His wry sense of humor and loving nature served him well in his career at Caltex and then when Caltex decamped to Texas, John stayed behind, ultimately joining The Carlisle Collection, a start-up firm producing and selling ladies wear. Along the way, John met his spouse of 50 years, becoming part of another large and loving family, the Condons. He is in the hearts of these extended families now and forever. John was an avid skier, and a note must be made as well of John's boat - the Blue Star - where he and his sailing buddy Katherine whiled away many a hot Sunday afternoon on Manhasset Bay in hopes of a "refreshing breeze". His kindness, his thoughtfulness, his graciousness, his good humor and sense of fun have nurtured us for many years and will do so forever. Our hearts may be broken, but they are also nourished by the light and joy he gave us - which will not be extinguished. With love from Lar, John's families and legions of friends.



HOFFEE--John Joseph. John Joseph Hoffee, After a long and valiant struggle with Parkinson's Disease complicated by respiratory illness, our dear John passed away on April 20, 2020. Born into a large and loving family in Nyack, NY on the banks of the Hudson, ever inventive, John avoided the chores of dish washing and drying by playing the piano for his sisters while they did the work. A family of sailors, the Hoffee family, especially John, loved the great river. Sent for high school to Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx, John developed another passion, New York City, which became his lifelong home. His wry sense of humor and loving nature served him well in his career at Caltex and then when Caltex decamped to Texas, John stayed behind, ultimately joining The Carlisle Collection, a start-up firm producing and selling ladies wear. Along the way, John met his spouse of 50 years, becoming part of another large and loving family, the Condons. He is in the hearts of these extended families now and forever. John was an avid skier, and a note must be made as well of John's boat - the Blue Star - where he and his sailing buddy Katherine whiled away many a hot Sunday afternoon on Manhasset Bay in hopes of a "refreshing breeze". His kindness, his thoughtfulness, his graciousness, his good humor and sense of fun have nurtured us for many years and will do so forever. Our hearts may be broken, but they are also nourished by the light and joy he gave us - which will not be extinguished. With love from Lar, John's families and legions of friends. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 25, 2020

