HOFFEE--John Joseph, known as Jack to some family members, died peacefully at home in Manhattan on April 20, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's Disease and respiratory illness, at age 77. John leaves his spouse, Larry E. Condon. Also surviving John are his sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol (Hoffee) and Alan Alterman of Pound Ridge, NY; Maggie Hoffee and Michel Henry of Nyack, NY; and brother, Joseph and wife Mary Hoffee of Brookline, MA. John was preceded in death by his sister, Julia (Hoffee) Bennett. His brother-in-law, Bill Bennett, of Estero, Florida survives him. From a large and proud Irish Catholic family, John leaves eight nieces and nephews, and a great-niece, all of whom he expressed pride in and doted on over many years. John also leaves many cousins who participated in an annual "Cousins' Party" with great love and joy. Born in Nyack, NY, June 10, 1942, John was the first child of Joseph M. Hoffee, an inventor who worked in New York's garment district, and Rosemary (Kane) Hoffee, a dedicated homemaker. The Hoffees were a sailing family and lifelong members of the Nyack Boat Club. John and his dad competed in regattas in and around Nyack for many years. After his father's death in 1984, Rosemary, "Ro," Hoffee, a wise woman, gave family and friends great pleasure for another 24 years until her death in 2008 at age 94. Continuing with his passion for sailing, John and his sailing partner, Katherine (Kit) Moore enjoyed sailing from Port Washington in John's Blue Star for many years. John was a lover of music, a musician, and was blessed with a beautiful voice. Even as Parkinson's Disease took away his ability to speak, John was able to sing - and harmonize - with his sister and musical friends. With great pride, John always pointed out that as a teenager, he had traveled by bus from Nyack to attend Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx. In 1964, he graduated from Manhattan College with a degree in Electrical Engineering. In the years that followed, John traveled the world working for Caltex Petroleum. When Caltex moved their headquarters to Texas, John left the company to remain in New York. He spent the second half of his working career as Chief Operating Officer for The Carlisle Collection, where he was successful and much loved by consultants around the country. John retired from The Carlisle Collection in 2008. As a Trustee of the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, John was instrumental in granting gifts of millions of dollars to several New York cultural institutions including the New York Botanical Garden, The Public Theater, Lincoln Center and others. What made John a standout throughout his life was his keen and wry sense of humor; his generosity; his humanity and his kindness. Kind to the end and over many years, John thanked every person or caregiver who helped him in even the smallest way. This is the essence of who he was, how he lived his life, and how he will be remembered by the Condon and Hoffee families and many others. Services are private. Donations in memory of John may be made to whose goal is to eliminate Parkinson's Disease. The family is most grateful for the kind and loving care provided by the staff at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital and especially the Palliative Care At Home group.



