HOFFEE--John. The Trustees and staff of the Mertz Gilmore Foundation will greatly miss our friend and colleague John Hoffee, Trustee of the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust. John's respect for others, warm smile, and joy of living were felt by one and all. Our hearts go out to Larry Condon, John's spouse and the Foundation's former President and long-standing Board Chairman, and the Hoffee and Condon families. "And when we go back to the sea, whether it is to sail or to watch it, we are going back from whence we came" (John F. Kennedy, 1962). Mikki Shepard, Board Chairman, and Jay Beckner, President, Mertz Gilmore Foundation



