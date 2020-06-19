JOHN HORGAN

HORGAN--John Poole, Jr., John Poole Horgan Jr., a World War II veteran and early venture capitalist, died on Tuesday, June 9. He was 96 years old and lived in New Canaan with his wife, Lois Horgan. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he grew up on Long Island. He entered the Naval Academy in 1941 shortly before Pearl Harbor, graduated in three years, and then served on two destroyers in the Mediterranean and Pacific, one of which picked up survivors of the U.S.S. Indianapolis, one of the deadliest disasters in maritime history. After the war he attended Harvard Business School, graduating with an MBA in 1949. That same year he married Joan Timmerman and began working for U.S. Steel. He was recalled into Naval service during the Korean War and served on a vice admiral's staff in Washington. He then accepted a position with J.H. Whitney & Company, an early venture capital firm in New York City. In the 70s and 80s he served on the boards of more than 20 companies, and threw himself into pro bono work, notably, advising the State of CT on its investments and overseeing a large expansion of the Norwark CT Hospital. He also served on the boards of the New Canaan Country School, which all his children attended, and Beloit College. He spearheaded conservation efforts in New Canaan and on Nantucket, MA, where he spent summers and where he took up competitive sailing. He was predeceased by his first wife, Joan Horgan. In 1995 he married Lois Keates. She survives him, as do his five children, Wendy, Patricia, John and Matthew Horgan and Martha Gantsoudes; his three step-children, Debra, Nancy and Harry Keates; his ten grandchildren and seven step-grandchildren. He adored, and was adored by, his large extended family. Any donations may be made to the Nantucket Conservation Foundation or Massachusetts Trustees of Reservations.





