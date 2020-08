Or Copy this URL to Share

HUGHES--John. It is with deep sorrow that the Officers, Board of Governors, members and staff of Fresh Meadow Country Club mourn the loss of our esteemed member, Mr. John Hughes. Mr. Hughes was a member of Fresh Meadow for 11 years. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his entire family. Harvey B. Kadden, President Steven Mitchell, Secretary





