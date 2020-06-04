1950 - 2020

John LoZito, known to loved ones as "Johnny" peacefully left this Earth on May 20, 2020.



John, 69, injected color into the lives of everyone who knew or met him – and would likely protest that the news of his passing was printed only in black and white. He leaves behind family, friends and fans who will miss his zest for life, opinions, fashion advice and recipe for pasta sauce. John is survived by his sister Katherine Damkohler, and her husband Walter; nephew Gregory Cassiere, and his partner Selina Ye; nieces Leigh, Stacy, Lisa Samaan, and her husband, Max; great nephew Gianni Cassiere, and many other relatives and friends.



John was born in the Bronx, N.Y. to the late John and Stella LoZito. In New York, he honed his craft as an interior designer, eventually moving to Hollywood, Fl. more than 20 years ago. John worked at the DCOTA in Ft. Lauderdale, and became a renowned and award-winning interior designer.

John's hands were never still... gesticulating every point in a story, holding a glass of the finest prosecco in a fabulous outfit, dancing, shopping that he loved to do, or hugging everyone he met – sometimes, all of the above. When not designing in Florida or New York, John could be found on the phone gushing over a new design or pictures of Gianni, travelling (most often to Rome and Sicily to visit family), at a fundraiser for his favorite cause, at the beach reading a new book or gathering together family and friends.

Due to the pandemic, the visitation will be limited to 10 people at a time, and held at Pelham Funeral Home: Pelham, New York 10803. Date and times to be determined.



To honor John's memory memorial donations can be made to Education Through Music; ETMonline.org and/or Promise to Aid: promisetoaid.org



John truly believed that life was a banquet, and the words "Live! Live! Live!" made famous by Auntie Mame were his life's motto and dearest commandment. And Live! Live! Live! is exactly what John did.

