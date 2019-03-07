KATZMANN--John.
It is with sadness that we learned of the passing of John Katzmann, the father
of esteemed Chief Judge Robert A. Katzmann. The Trustees and staff of the Leon Levy Foundation extend their condolences to the Katzmann family on the loss of this exceptionally wise and caring man.
Shelby White, Founding Trustee; Elizabeth Moynihan, Founding Trustee; Tracy White, Trustee; John Bernstein, Trustee; Robert Goldrich, President
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 7, 2019