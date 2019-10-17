KAUFMAN--John. John Kaufman, age 91, died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Manhattan with his daughter Marjorie and son Robert by his side. He was the loving grandfather of Anne and Jamie and is survived by his beloved longtime partner Veronica Nash. For 29 years, John was the devoted husband of Anne, who passed away in 1985. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Larry and Mimi Kaufman and his nieces and nephew, Bobbi, Marla, Madeline and Howard. Was he comfortable at the end? He made a living.



