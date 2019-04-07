KINDRED--John MacGregor "Nick." Beloved father, grandfather and friend, John MacGregor "Nick" Kindred died on February 26, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Palm Beach, FL of severe pneumonia. Born on March 15, 1936, Nick was the second child of George Charles Kindred and Dorothy Estabrook Kindred of Scarsdale, NY. Nick attended the Harvey School until 1950, and was a graduate of Phillips Exeter Academy (1954) and Yale University (1958). He was stationed in Japan as a Lieutenant Junior Grade with the United States Navy from 1958-1960. Nick had a 40-year career in finance working with Citibank, First National Bank, Smith Barney Trust Company, and notably as President of Citicorp Trust Company in Palm Beach. Nick also served as treasurer of the English Speaking Union of Palm Beach and Palm Beach Island Hospice Foundation. He was a member of the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, where he served on the Vestry and in several volunteer capacities. Nick was a loving father to his surviving daughters, Victoria Kindred Keziah of Boulder, CO, and Amanda Kindred Anastasi, MD of Belmont, MA, the children of his first marriage to Ann D. Smith, which ended in divorce. He was subsequently married to Loraine Van Dolan Kindred from 1981 until her death in 2014, and is survived by two stepchildren, Gwen Gepfert Vogt of Basking Ridge, NJ and John Randolph Gepfert IV, of Norwalk, CT. He also leaves four grandchildren and four step- grandchildren. Nick is predeceased by his brother G. Estabrook "Brook" Kindred, who gave him his nickname as a child. A memorial service was held in Palm Beach in March 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Palm Beach Island Hospice Foundation or the English Speaking Union of Palm Beach.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN KINDRED.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 7, 2019