KIRBY--John J., Jr. The Trustees, Faculty, and Staff of the Mount Sinai Health System mourn the passing of John J. Kirby, Jr., a renowned attorney and the husband of Trustee Susan Cullman. John and Susan supported and championed Mount Sinai through their dedication to improving care and enhancing the patient experience. Their family's generosity was recognized with the 2011 Noble Deeds Society Honorary Award, given in appreciation of their inspiring legacy of philanthropy and leadership. John will be greatly missed, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to Susan and the entire Cullman and Kirby families. Richard A. Friedman and James S. Tisch, Co-Chairmen, and Peter W. May, Chairman Emeritus, Boards of Trustees; Kenneth L. Davis, MD, President and CEO; Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and President for Academic Affairs, Mount Sinai Health System



