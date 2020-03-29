Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN KRUMPE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KRUMPE--John H. "Jack" Age 86, of Callawassie Island, SC, passed away on March 22, 2020, after a brief illness. Jack was born January 26, 1934, on Staten Island, NY. He graduated from Curtis High School on Staten Island, and Darmouth College. Jack was on the great American sports executives. As CEO of the New Jersey Sports Exhibition Authority, he oversaw the building of the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, NJ, home to the New York Giants, New York Jets, and the Meadowlands Racetrack. He also served as President of the New York Racing Association, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks, and President of the Javits Center. He was described by a colleague as "The top sports administrator in the United States." Jack also served on various boards of directors on Long Island, NY, Manhattan, NY, and Callawassie Island, SC. Jack and his wife Kathryne moved to Beaufort, SC from Brookville, NY for retirement. Jack's magnetic personality, his intellect, business sense, and humor will be missed by his family and friends. In Jack's words: "On my gravestone, what would I like to say? 'He was a professional, and he's gone to another meeting!" Jack is preceded in death by his beloved wife Kathryne "Kitty" von Stade. Special thank you to Friends of Caroline Hospice, Jack's niece Donne-Lynn and her husband Bryan, and his Callawassie Island neighbors for care in his home. At Jack's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Please remember him as he lived. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Friends of Caroline Hospice, 1110 13th Street, Port Royal, SC 29935 or National Museum of Racing & Hall of Fame, 191 Union Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.



