KWON--John, 53, of Jersey City, NJ died on March 24, 2019. He was born in Carbondale, IL, the eldest son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hyukdal Kwon. John was raised in Tappan, NY and went on to receive his B.S. from MIT and his M.B.A. from NYU. John was a principal at BDO leading their Valuation and Business Analytics practice. He previously worked at Deloitte, Duff and Phelps, Standard & Poor's and PricewaterhouseCoopers. John was well known in the financial industry, spoke at numerous professional events, and also guest-lectured at NYU. John gave back to the community through Habitat for Humanity NYC, where he served as Treasurer and a mem- ber of the Board of Trustees (2001-2009). John was also a board member of KoreanAmericanStory.org (2010-2019). John is survived by his parents, Robert Hyukdal Kwon and Bohak Lee Kwon; his siblings Nancy and David; his brother-in-law Al DeStefano and his sister-in- law Grace Lee. He was the best uncle to Tessa, Sofia, Olivia and Ava.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 25, 2019