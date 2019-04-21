LANKALIS--John F. II, on April 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara, devoted father and father-in-law of John and Katie, cherished brother and brother-in-law of Bonnie and John Eckel, and Linda Levi, and dear uncle of Kimberly and Michael. He will also be missed by his extended family and friends. Service Tuesday, April 23 3pm at "The Riverside," 76 St. and Amsterdam Ave.
|
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 21, 2019