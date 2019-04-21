JOHN LANKALIS (1944 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN LANKALIS.

LANKALIS--John F. II, on April 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara, devoted father and father-in-law of John and Katie, cherished brother and brother-in-law of Bonnie and John Eckel, and Linda Levi, and dear uncle of Kimberly and Michael. He will also be missed by his extended family and friends. Service Tuesday, April 23 3pm at "The Riverside," 76 St. and Amsterdam Ave.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 21, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Riverside Memorial Chapel
180 West 76th Street | New York, NY 10023 | (212) 362-6600
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details