LEDES--John G., beauty industry icon, died peacefully at home on October 1st. John was the editor and publisher of Beauty Fashion and Cosmetic World, industry publications that combined flashy event photography with industry insider news. He was the founder of numerous charitable events including The March of Dimes Beauty Ball and The American Cancer Society Dream Ball. He was a decorated Marine, received the Medal of Paris from Jacques Chirac in 1982 and was a Chevalier de La Legion D'Honneur. John graduated from Yale where he studied under the Marine Corps V-12 program. He was a member of the class of 45W and later got his law degree from NYU. He is survived by his four children, five grandchildren and a great-grandchild. A private memorial will be held on October 12th. Donations in John's honor can be made to The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, The March of Dimes or Memorial Sloane Kettering Cancer Center.



