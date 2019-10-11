LEDES--John G. On behalf of The Estee Lauder Companies, Leonard A. Lauder, William P. Lauder and Fabrizio Freda, our deepest condolences are with the Ledes family on the passing of their father, and our friend, John G. Ledes. As the founder of The Ledes Group and Editor and Publisher of Beauty Fashion and Cosmetic World, John was a true visionary in our industry. He brought great creativity, color and passion to all he did and was admired by those who had the great fortune to work with him. John's legacy extends beyond his work to the charitable organizations he tirelessly championed. As founder of the March of Dimes Beauty Ball and the BeautyCares Dream Ball, he helped unite our industry around causes that touch all of us. John's loss will undoubtedly be felt by the industry and all those he positively influenced throughout his life and career. Our thoughts are with the Ledes family and all who knew and worked with him.



