LI--Dr. John K.H. The Chinatown Health Clinic Foundation and the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center deeply mourn the passing of Dr. John K.H. Li. At the Chinatown Street Fair 50 years ago, Dr. Li, a Harvard-trained pathologist, was our first volunteer physician and a co-founder of the Chinatown Health Clinic. He served as a role model to generations of medical students. As the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center evolved he was a staunch supporter of our mission to provide high quality and accessible health care to all. Over the years, as a Board member of the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center, he also served as Chair of the Medical Dental Advisory Committee. Dr. Li will be greatly missed, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family. Marie Lam, Sandra Lee Kawano, RN, Jane T. Eng, JD, Samuel D.J. Yeh, MD, Raymond Fong, MD, and Miranda Wong Tang





