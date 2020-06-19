LI--John Kung-Hsien, MD, passed away peacefully at home on June 11. John was the loving husband of Lorraine Yuan Li, devoted father of Dina W. Li and Roger M.K. Li (Miori Tsubota), Grandpa of Justin and Alexandra Li and Tenzin Namgyel, and brother of James K.W. Li of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Born in 1932 in Nanking, China to Ambassador Ti-Tsun Li and Mrs. Nora Chang Li, John spent his childhood years in Cuba and Turkey where his father represented the Nationalist Chinese government. He was a graduate of Phillips Academy Andover, Harvard College, and Harvard Medical School. John had a long career as Director of Pathology at municipal hospitals affiliated with Montefiore Hospital Medical Center. He was an Associate Professor of Pathology at Albert Einstein Medical School and New York State Downstate Medical School. He retired as the Chairman of Pathology at Long Island College Hospital in 2005. In 1971, John joined a group of volunteers who started a free health clinic to bring medical care to the under-served Chinese population in Chinatown. The clinic, known today as the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center, is now federally funded with sites in Manhattan and Queens. John was the clinic's first volunteer physician and he served on the Board until 2014. John was the President of the Pathologists Club of New York, 1989-1990, and President of the Chinese American Medical Society, 1991-1993. He wrote a history of the Society, "CAMS at 40" for its 40th anniversary. John was an active member of F.F. Fraternity, the oldest Chinese-American fraternal organization in the U.S. John was an avid reader. He enjoyed playing tennis and taught his children sailing on Lake Hopatcong, NJ where his family spent summers. He will be missed and remembered by his family and friends who loved him for his integrity, humility, and kindness. A memorial service will take place in the near future. If you wish to make a contribution in John's memory, please donate to the Chinatown Health Clinic Foundation, 268 Canal St., New York, NY 10013, or online at: chinatownhealth.org.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 19, 2020.