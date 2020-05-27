JOHN LOENGARD
LOENGARD--John. At home peacefully on May 24, 2020. He is survived by his children Charles (Nataliya), Jenna and Anna (Christian); his grandchildren Duncan, Maia and Jacqueline; step-grandsons Nick and Jacob; nieces Maranda (Jason) and Pippa (Weston) and her children Teddy and Cate; and former spouse and mother of his children Ellie-Rose. He was born and raised on the Upper East Side, attended Exeter and then Harvard where he began taking photographs for the Crimson. On graduating in 1956 he freelanced for LIFE magazine, becoming a staff photographer in 1961. After the weekly LIFE folded, he became photo editor for both LIFE Special Reports and later the revised monthly edition until retiring in 1987. He continued to take photographs and publish numerous books both covering his own work and, with astute commentary, the work of others. He was a trusted advisor and mentor to many in the world of photography with a unique eye, never wavering opinions, penetrating intelligence, and much-apprec- iated sense of humor. He will be missed dearly by his family. A memorial will be held in the fall.


