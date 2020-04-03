LOOMIS--John. First Manhattan Co. mourns the passing of our longtime friend and colleague, John Loomis. John joined the firm in 1974, became a Partner in 1982, and over his 40-year career with us, set the standard for integrity and decency. He understood the importance of treating his clients' interests as paramount and he carried that deference into every other aspect of his life. His moral compass was always true, and he treated all of his colleagues, regardless of status or stature, with dignity and respect. John would have scoffed at any suggestion that he was special but those who interacted with him knew that they were dealing with a true gentleman. He was generous of spirit and provided valuable guidance and mentorship to countless friends and associates over the years. John's warm smile, sense of humor and compassionate nature brought happiness to all who knew him. He will truly be missed by his First Manhattan family and we offer our sincerest condolences to his wife, Carol, his children, Barbara (Tom) and Mark (Stephanie), and his four beloved grandchildren.



