LOOMIS--John Ritter. 90, a resident of Larchmont, NY, for more than 50 years, died March 31st from long- term health issues that along the way robbed him of his favorite pastime, golf. John was born and grew up in Florida, where both his maternal grandfather and a great- uncle were early leaders in the building of Miami. When the time came for college, John entered -- with no particular knowledge of this school -- Vanderbilt University and there thrived, both academically and in varsity tennis doubles. Graduating in 1951, John never lost his affection and respect for Vanderbilt. After college, John was commissioned a Lieutenant in the U.S. Naval Reserve, in whose Intelligence units he served for three years. He moved on to a career in Wall Street, working for First Boston, Faulkner Dawkins & Sullivan, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb, and - ultimately - First Manhattan Co., where he became a partner and worked for 42 years as an investment advisor. He was known among his First Manhattan colleagues for his strict sense of right and wrong and his determination to do well for his clients. There was a lot of golf in all this - golf played at Winged Foot Golf Club in Westchester County and at Florida courses during the winter. John treasured great golf shots, both those of others and his own. Said a caddy to him in a story he loved to tell, "Mr. Loomis, let me be the second to congratulate you on that shot." John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol, and by his daughter, Barbara Liptack, and son, Mark Loomis. He is also survived by four grandchildren, John and Grayson Liptack and Jenny and Ben Loomis, and by a sister, Elizabeth Ladd. If anyone wishes to give a memorial for John, please help a local foodbank or healthcare workers or some other community service organization striving to get us through these parlous times.



LOOMIS--John Ritter. 90, a resident of Larchmont, NY, for more than 50 years, died March 31st from long- term health issues that along the way robbed him of his favorite pastime, golf. John was born and grew up in Florida, where both his maternal grandfather and a great- uncle were early leaders in the building of Miami. When the time came for college, John entered -- with no particular knowledge of this school -- Vanderbilt University and there thrived, both academically and in varsity tennis doubles. Graduating in 1951, John never lost his affection and respect for Vanderbilt. After college, John was commissioned a Lieutenant in the U.S. Naval Reserve, in whose Intelligence units he served for three years. He moved on to a career in Wall Street, working for First Boston, Faulkner Dawkins & Sullivan, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb, and - ultimately - First Manhattan Co., where he became a partner and worked for 42 years as an investment advisor. He was known among his First Manhattan colleagues for his strict sense of right and wrong and his determination to do well for his clients. There was a lot of golf in all this - golf played at Winged Foot Golf Club in Westchester County and at Florida courses during the winter. John treasured great golf shots, both those of others and his own. Said a caddy to him in a story he loved to tell, "Mr. Loomis, let me be the second to congratulate you on that shot." John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol, and by his daughter, Barbara Liptack, and son, Mark Loomis. He is also survived by four grandchildren, John and Grayson Liptack and Jenny and Ben Loomis, and by a sister, Elizabeth Ladd. If anyone wishes to give a memorial for John, please help a local foodbank or healthcare workers or some other community service organization striving to get us through these parlous times. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 3, 2020

