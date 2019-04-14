LOUISE--John, February 28, 1929 - April 4, 2019, has passed away. He was SVP Creative Director World Wide for 45 years at Clairol. At the beginning of his career, dad created a series of iconic Mid-Century Christmas Cards for Tiffany and Co. in the 50's and 60's. Other work experience included, Dey Brothers, Bernie Grant Adv., Neiman Marcus, Senior Art Director of BBDO, Illustrator for Elizabeth Arden, Executive Art Director for Vogue Patterns. Always surrounded by the best in the biz, dad also sat as a judge on national TV for Eileen Ford's Face of the 80's Modeling Contest. He was a graduate of Pratt and Parsons School of Design (US and Europe).
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2019