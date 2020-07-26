Lowell -- John F. John Lowell, age 81, born in London in 1938, died suddenly on July 17, 2020. A luxury retailer, he founded Bergdorf GoodMAN, Bergdorf's first men's store. His career began at Saks, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Garfinkle's. Moving to Philadelphia and Bonwit Teller in l978, he gained notoriety for his window displays and art installations. Known and loved by all as the Mayor of Bainbridge Street, he leaves his wife of 45 years, Jax Peters Lowell, and a brother, Dr. J. Anthony von Fraunhofer. He of generous spirit, a laugh like a window flung open. Donations in his name can be made to the Brain Injury Association of Pennsylvania, or Project HOME, Philadelphia.





