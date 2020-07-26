1/1
JOHN LOWELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lowell -- John F. John Lowell, age 81, born in London in 1938, died suddenly on July 17, 2020. A luxury retailer, he founded Bergdorf GoodMAN, Bergdorf's first men's store. His career began at Saks, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Garfinkle's. Moving to Philadelphia and Bonwit Teller in l978, he gained notoriety for his window displays and art installations. Known and loved by all as the Mayor of Bainbridge Street, he leaves his wife of 45 years, Jax Peters Lowell, and a brother, Dr. J. Anthony von Fraunhofer. He of generous spirit, a laugh like a window flung open. Donations in his name can be made to the Brain Injury Association of Pennsylvania, or Project HOME, Philadelphia.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 26, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
renee burns
July 26, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Renee Burns
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved