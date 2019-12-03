LYONS--John. Brooklyn Tech mourns the passing of John Lyons, class of 1966. John served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Brooklyn Tech Alumni Foundation, including as President from July 2010 through June 2012. John's leadership role came at the pivotal moment when as our Board turned beyond being a founders' board. His boundless energy would pour into any project he took on for our organization. He helped galvanize his graduating class for their 50th anniversary and proved to be a leader among his peers. John will be remembered as a leader in the broadcast industry and especially for his extraordinary work after the terror attacks at the World Trade Center. He was credited with helping broadcasters return to the air after the catastrophic event. Most recently, John was honored with the NAB Television Engineering Achievement Award. Our heartfelt condolences go to his wife Natasha and his two sons Matthew and Constantine.



