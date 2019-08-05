MAYER--John Lester, age 85. (July 29th, 1934 - August 3, 2019) Born in Manhattan to Jeannette and Jerome Mayer, John attended Horace Mann, then Cornell University, served as a first lieutenant in the United States Army, and worked in advertising, marketing, and finance. Once engaged to a famous flamenco dancer, John later fell in love at first sight with his neighbor, Willa-Ann Greenhouse, whom he married and adored up to and beyond her passing in 2016. Of all the words in the English language, those he used most were "I love you". A kind man, he will be missed by many, most of all by his devastated daughter, Jonill Mayer, his elder brother and sister-in-law, and two 18-year- old cats. John's life will be celebrated Tuesday, August 6th at 9:30am at Riverside Memorial Chapel on 76th and Amsterdam.



