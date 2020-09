Or Copy this URL to Share

McBRIEN--John J., Jr. June 2, 1949 - September 4, 2020. Retired from DeWitt Clinton High School. Survived by Barbara Faile, Anne Cauvin (sister), nephews Henri Cauvin (Rachel) and Jean-Louis Cauvin, and grandnephews Gabriel and Julian. For viewing September 9, 2020 and funeral information September 10, 2020 contact Williams Funeral Home, Bronx, NY.





