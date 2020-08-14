JOHN MCCAFFREY

McCAFFREY--John. John P. McCaffrey, of Key Biscayne, FL died peacefully at age 85 at the family home in Waccabuc, NY on August 11 after a five-year struggle with vascular dementia and Parkinson's disease. He was survived by his loving wife Carlyn S. McCaffrey, his children John C. McCaffrey of Key Biscayne, Florida, Patrick J. McCaffrey (Theresa) of Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, Jennifer E. McCaffrey of Los Angeles, California, and Kathleen N. McCaffrey (Gary Shapiro) of Sherman Oaks, California, his grandchildren, Imogene Elias, Hayley and August McCaffrey-Shapiro, and Patrick, Jr., Tallulah, and Cecilia McCaffrey, and his brothers James (Emett) and Kevin (Jane) McCaffrey. He was predeceased by his sister Mary Flynn and by his brother Gerald McCaffrey. John was a graduate of Manhattan College (BA, 1959) and of New York University School of Law (LLB, 1967, LLM, 1974). He spent his legal career in the airline industry, first with American Airlines, then with Pan American Airlines, and finally with the International Air Transport Association. While at Pan Am, as Vice President for Industry Affairs, John helped the airline cope with the challenges of the 1978 airline deregulation and expand its domestic and international route structures. Expansion included the awards of the first routes from the United States to China as well as routes between the United States and Leningrad and Moscow. Pan Am used its Leningrad and Moscow routes to play an important role in the emigration of Soviet Jews from the USSR in the late 1980s. John joined the International Air Transport Association in Geneva in 1992 as its Senior Director of External Relations and remained in that position until his retirement in 1999. John loved the opera and was a patron of the Metropolitan Opera. In lieu of customary remembrances, please consider a contribution to the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation, 57 West 57th Street, Suite 904, New York, NY 10019. Service private. Services are being handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, NJ, vpfairlawn.com
