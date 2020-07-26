JOHN MCCLAY

MCCLAY--John (Jack). July 19, 2020 Jack died peacefully from complications associated with dementia. Born in Boston, MA , he relocated to New York City in 1968 with Neil Williamson his loving partner and husband of 52 years. He was a proud graduate of Chelsea High School (MA) and Brandeis U. He was a dedicated advocate of Gay and Lesbian rights, the consummate New York'er, patron of New York's fine restaurants, world traveler, lover and supporter of the arts, a gentle and loyal friend of many. A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date. Gifts in his memory would be welcome to Lambda Legal Defense, 120 Wall St., New York City or other civil rights organization of your choice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store