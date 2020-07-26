JOHN MCCLAY

1/
MCCLAY--John (Jack). July 19, 2020 Jack died peacefully from complications associated with dementia. Born in Boston, MA , he relocated to New York City in 1968 with Neil Williamson his loving partner and husband of 52 years. He was a proud graduate of Chelsea High School (MA) and Brandeis U. He was a dedicated advocate of Gay and Lesbian rights, the consummate New York'er, patron of New York's fine restaurants, world traveler, lover and supporter of the arts, a gentle and loyal friend of many. A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date. Gifts in his memory would be welcome to Lambda Legal Defense, 120 Wall St., New York City or other civil rights organization of your choice.


