McCROSKY--John. John Warren James McCrosky passed on September 4, 2019 in New York, NY. Born in New Haven, CT on July 28, 1931, John is survived by his wife, Corinne Samios. A graduate of Hotchkiss School and Yale University, John served as a lieutenant in the US Army Chemical Corps from 1951 to 1953 at Fort Jackson before establishing a distinguished career in advertising. A generous friend, John will be missed. He lived an ethical life and was a good citizen.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 20, 2019