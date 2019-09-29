Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN MCDERMOTT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





McDERMOTT--John J. McDermott, University Distinguished Professor of Philosophy and Humanities and Humanities in Medicine at Texas A&M University , 86, died September 30, 2018. Born January 5, 1932 in New York City where he lived for 45 years and for 25 of those years he taught at Queens College, CUNY, Fordham University and Stony Brook University, SUNY. His undergraduate work was at St. Francis College in Brooklyn and graduate work was at Fordham University. A distinguished American philosopher, McDermott was best known for his "gifted teaching". During the 1960's and 1970's McDermott's class, Culture and the Aesthetic Experience, Phil 10, was a Queens College event of the first order. With McDermott's classes closed out virtually the moment registration began, auditing was the only choice, with students sitting in the aisles, on windowsills and standing by the door. He introduced them to a self-contained college education, spanning the disciplines--an existential drama to be experienced and lived through, as much as an intellectual excursion, leaving students enlightened in their intellectual and personal self-under-standing. In 1969 he received the Harbison Award from the Danforth Foundation as 1 of 10 most gifted teachers in the nation helping to build Queens College's stellar reputation. McDermott then built upon this at Texas A&M arriving in 1977 as Department Head of Philosophy. He was instrumental in founding the Faculty Senate, the Department of Humanities in Medicine and the Community of Faculty Retirees, while earning more teaching awards culminating in 2016 when he was acknowledged as 1 of 50 most influential living philosophers in the world by Best Schools.org . In his unflagging commitment to the re-birth and re-vitalization of Classical American Philosophy, he labored long and hard to re- present the works of William James, Josiah Royce and John Dewey among others. And he endeavored to create institutions such as the Society for the Advancement of American Philosophy to carry this work forward. During the early years of teaching and continuing until his death, he was a major influence in the American Montessori movement. AMS founder, Dr. Nancy McCormick Rambusch described him as the "creator" of AMS, where he reflected on the state of education and the significance of its philosophical underpinnings for over half a century. The topic of caring for children remained a constant throughout his life as did his personal engagement as a teacher and mentor to so many students marking him as a unique and irreplaceable human being. He is grateful to the Fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous and to Patricia, such that he can say that, at his death, he was in his thirtieth year of continuous sobriety. He was predeceased by his parents, John J. and Helen Kelly McDermott and one granddaughter. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, of 28 years; his children, Marise, Michele, David, Brian, Tara and a stepdaughter, Lynne Elizabeth; the mother of his five children, Virginia; his siblings, Mary, Ann, Joe, Robert, and Raymond; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. A former student writes: "McDermott's shared personal stories dramatized uniquely meaningful encounters, as did his openness and concern for his students. He never forgot that each of us were on our own personal journey and while there was no salvific fulfillment awaiting us at the end, 'the nectar was in the journey' ". Published in The New York Times on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Texas A&M Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close