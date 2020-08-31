1/
JOHN MCDONNELL
McDONNELL--John W. John W., age 77, died on August 29, 2020 at the McDonnell family home on Bethel Rd. in Olive Branch, MS. His brother Jim predeceased him. He is remembered with love by son John-David Garnham McDonnell, daughter-in-law Nancy Morrison McDonnell, daughter Shannon McDonnell Balmer, son-in-law Greg Balmer, Gerry McDonnell, granddaughters Edie, Bess, Georgia, Eliza, Emma, grandsons Dillon and Miles, lifetime friends David and Marie Hirsch, sisters Jane and Julianne, friends Peter Bell and Bill Gilshire, stepdaughters Tess and Arielle; a host of dear nieces, nephews, cousins; extended family and many friends. He was a businessman, an entrepreneur, was passionate about music and lived life to the fullest. In his final years, he loved listening to Bob Dylan, reading the Wall Street Journal and most of all he loved grandparenting with Gerry. John was born in Larchmont, New York and spent his youth building cars at Don Hennessy's garage on the Post Road. His love for cars and motorcycles carries on with his granddaughters and grandsons. He will be dearly missed.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
6628952310
August 31, 2020
John was a man among men. He stood tall in this world. We were best friends for most of our lives. He saved my business. Our home. Our ranch. I am in his debt forever. John, may you enjoy peace in the arms of your Lord
David
Friend
August 31, 2020
Much love to JD and Shannon and Gerry and those amazing and magical grandkids and the entire family. We're thinking of you and sending all of our love - and you are always in our prayers as is John. With love from Lon and family.
Lon Haber
Friend
August 31, 2020
Thinking of you JD and all your family in this time of Loss. Holding you in our hearts. The McCanns from Idaho
Anita McCann
Friend
August 31, 2020
What an exciting career for a great guy. I would always look forward to dinners with Peter and John. Interesting conversation and warm memories. May John rest in peace.
Neil Klar
Friend
August 31, 2020
John was our “Savior” when we were kids. He was our light, akwsys encouraging us to not just do our best, but to be our best. He promoted accountability and independence and that we could change lives. He stressed thst “victims are self-made: champions are the brave at heart.”
Julianne McDonnell-Martensen
Sister
August 31, 2020
Kevin Stokes
Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
