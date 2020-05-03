McPEAK--John. 75, of New York, NY passed away Friday, April 10th, peacefully, at Lenox Hill Hospital. John was born in Philadelphia, PA on October 24, 1944, a son of the late Mary (Buonviso) and John McPeak. Loving husband of Stefania (Andrianidou) McPeak. John is also survived by a brother, Jim; husband of Joan McPeak, of Philadelphia, PA, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt, and many friends in the New York theater. He worked in Development and Marketing for the New York City Ballet. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condol-ences: www.MeyersFH.com
Published in New York Times on May 3, 2020.