McSHEFFERTY--Dr. John. A tribute to a man whose life was full and well lived. Born on March 14, 1929 to John and Jean McShefferty in Akron, Ohio. Passing on June 7, 2019. Predeceased by son, John (Sean) McShefferty III. Survived by wife of 60 years, Glenna Childs, daughter, Amy Shields, daughter-in-law, Valerie, grandchildren, Grace Gloria and John IV. Dr. McShefferty was raised in Port Glasgow, Scotland where he aspired to be a chemist, earning a scholarship to the University of Glasgow, receiving a Bachelor of Science cum honoribus primae classis and a PhD with great privaleges. Returned to US holding various research positions at Sterling Winthrop, Director at Ortho Pharmaceuticals and President at Gillette Research Institute. Numerous accomplishments including Founding Fellow of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society and recipient of the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by The Who's Who Publication. John was an exceptional man dedicated to family and work, with a passion for travel and fine cuisine. He was a kind philanthropist who generously gave of his time and talents as a Rotarian for over 20 years. John approached all aspects of his life with grace, tenderness, humility and tenacity. We were all fortunate to have him in our lives, and he will be greatly missed by many. Published in The New York Times on July 14, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close