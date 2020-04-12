MELICK--John C., 72, Architect and Interior Designer, died peacefully on April 1, 2020 after a long illness. He served for many years as Assistant Director of Facilities and later as Director of Planning and Design at FH LaGuardia CC/CUNY. In addition to his design skills, John was a talented craftsman and woodworker; he built a totally hand-constructed house in the Adirondacks, a favorite location. An avid sportsman, he loved skiing, fishing and hunting. He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Marguerita J. Grecco. A memorial service in his memory is planned for later this year. Donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or the ASPCA.



