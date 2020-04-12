MELICK--John C., 72, Architect and Interior Designer, died peacefully on April 1, 2020 after a long illness. He served for many years as Assistant Director of Facilities and later as Director of Planning and Design at FH LaGuardia CC/CUNY. In addition to his design skills, John was a talented craftsman and woodworker; he built a totally hand-constructed house in the Adirondacks, a favorite location. An avid sportsman, he loved skiing, fishing and hunting. He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Marguerita J. Grecco. A memorial service in his memory is planned for later this year. Donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or the ASPCA.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020