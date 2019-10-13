MORRIS--John Andrew, of Rowayton, CT, died October 4 after suffering a massive hemorrhagic stroke. He was 54. "Andy" attended Middlesex School and Duke University, graduating in 1987. He then embarked on an award- winning career in public relations, co-founding Morris + King in 2001. In 2013, he opened Code Morris, representing technology firms, media brands and start-ups. Andy is survived by his parents, Betty and Charles Morris; his son, William Crane-Morris; his sister, Tracy Morris, her husband Chris DeCardy and their children Reilly and Owen; and ex-wife, Amy Nickerson Crane.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 13, 2019