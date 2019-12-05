NADEL--John M., 51, of New York City, NY, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at home. Mr. Nadel graduated from Villanova University with High Honors, and received his master's degree from Monmouth University. He began his career at Prudential Insurance Company in Newark and was employed by other financial institutions as Managing Director, most recently for United Bank of Scotland. Surviving are his sons Kevin and Matthew Nadel; his parents Harvey and Linda Nadel; his brother Jason Nadel and his wife Julia; three nephews Christopher Salgado, and Kyle and Dylan Nadel; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 2-5pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown.



