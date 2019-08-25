OATES--John Alexander III, a medical professor, clinical researcher and physician, died July 30, 2019 of pneumonia. Oates was the Chair of Vanderbilt University's Department of Medicine (1983-1997) and the director of Clinical Pharmacology there. He is best known for his research in the areas of hypertension, heart disease, and prostaglandin biology. While he retired as chief of medicine at VU at age 65, he was still actively involved in medical research until his final illness. He is survived by his wife, Meredith (Stringfield); his sister, Mary Burton; children, David, Larkin, and Jim; and grandchildren, Caroline, Evan, John, and Aubrey. Services will be held at 3pm Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Nashville, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor should go to the Vanderbilt University Medical Student Scholarship fund: giving.vanderbilt.edu/mdscholarship/
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 25, 2019