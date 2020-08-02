O'CONNELL-- John Thomas, 80, of New York, NY. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, died on July 15, 2020. He was born on June 20, 1940 in Bronx, NY to Mary and John O'Connell. John was a proud retired NYPD Detective and former member of the TPF. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Virginia, their children Virginia (Richard), Kevin (Winnie), John (Jennifer) and Eileen (Scott), their grandchildren Stephen, Tim, Andrew, Reid, Leah, Raegan, Riley, George and Sidney, and his sister Eileen. John was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mary and his beloved son, Keith. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on August 11th at 10:30am at St. Patrick's Church, Smithtown, NY. The service for John will be streamed live on Facebook. Donations to Little Sisters of the Poor would be appreciated.





