White Plains, NY--Renowned Musical Director, Arranger, and Pianist John Oddo passed away suddenly at his home in White Plains, New York on April 2, 2019. He was 66 years old.



A musical genius, John Oddo was the "go-to guy" for an arrangement, orchestration or a tuba player in Timbuktu. Everyone in the business knew to, "ask John Oddo."



Born in Brooklyn on March 21, 1953, John followed his dreams graduating from the Eastman School of Music with a Masters Degree in Jazz Studies and started his career as a pianist, arranger, and composer for Woody Herman and his Thundering Herd. John met Rosemary Clooney in 1983 and served as her musical director, pianist, and arranger for more than 18 years. His credits include work on 20 of her recordings, as well as numerous live and televised performances.



As musical director, arranger, pianist, his collaborators also included Debby Boone, Tony Danza, Stan Getz, Patti Austin, Joe Williams, Michael Feinstein, Christine Ebersole, Melissa Errico, Tony Bennett, Ray Charles, Barbara Cook, Bob and Dolores Hope, Toni Tenille, Toots Thielemans, Cheyenne Jackson, Maureen McGovern, David Hyde Pierce, Linda Ronstadt, John Pizzarelli, Steve Tyrell and James Naughton for whom he was musical director and arranger for PBS "Live from Lincoln Center" presents James Naughton: The Songs of Randy Newman.





Other projects included composer and performer for PBS/Showtime's Our Town directed by James Naughton and starring Paul Newman, and conductor, pianist, and arranger for the NBC special Scott Hamilton & Friends. He has also performed at the White House for four presidents.



He had been a longtime collaborator with Michael Feinstein as both music director and arranger, and received a Drama Desk Award nomination for his orchestrations for Feinstein and Dame Edna Everage's 2010 Broadway show, All About Me. John was also musical director for Feinstein's PBS specials, Michael Feinstein at the Rainbow Room and Michael Feinstein New Year's Eve at the Rainbow Room.



For the past four years, John had been the musical director, arranger and pianist for Tony Danza's cabaret show, Standards & Stories.



John had simple, but refined pleasures. While his work took him all over the world, John was never happier than kayaking or cycling in the Hudson Valley with his wife of 34 years, Eileen, or watching the Yankees, tending to his vegetable garden, and cooking family dinners with Eileen and his children Tim and Annie.



John is survived by his wife Eileen (nee Johnson,) daughter Annie, son Timothy, parents Anita and Vincent Oddo, brothers James and Richard (Cathy), mother-in-law Barbara Johnson, brother-in-law Stephen Johnson (Carol), sister-in-law Kathleen Mayer (George), brother-in-law Kevin Johnson (Yvonne), sister-in-law Susan Johnson as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues and friends. He was predeceased by his father-in-law Stephen Johnson and brother-in-law William Johnson.



A Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 920 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains, NY at 11:00a.m. Friday, April 12.



