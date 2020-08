Or Copy this URL to Share

OGILVIE--John G. December 1, 1941 - August 4, 2020. Died peacefully after a long illness. He is survived by his devoted wife Silvia and loving family members and friends around the world. John graduated from Choate and Yale and obtained an MBA at Harvard. He worked for Morgan Guaranty Trust for many years. A memorial service will be held and announced at a future date when circumstances allow it.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store