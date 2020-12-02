O'MARA--John Mowbray. On Thanksgiving Day, November 26th, 2020, John "Jack," Mowbray O'Mara, 93, of Greenwich, CT, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Jack, affectionately known as "Omar," was born in Cincinnati, OH, on August 8, 1927. He attended Cincinnati Country Day School. For three months every winter, he attended Coburn School in Miami, FL. A proud alumnus of The Hill School and Princeton University '49, he also served as assistant to General Millbank in Allied-occupied Germany 1946-1947. He then received a law degree from the University of Virginia in 1953. On June 15, 1962 he married Margot Murray, the love of his life. He was a partner at Waite, Schindel, Bayless & Schneider in Cincinnati before moving to Manhattan, where he became a partner at W.E. Hutton & Co. He subsequently worked for White Weld & Co. which then merged with Merrill Lynch. He was Chairman and CEO of Global Natural Resources. In his final years he worked with Citibank Venture Capital. He served on the board of Fannie Mae from 1970-1991, chairing the asset and liabilities policy committee, as well as many decades on the boards of the Midland Co., Baldwin and Lyons, Global Natural Resources, and Ontrac. Beloved by his many friends and gregarious by nature, Jack belonged during his lifetime to Shinnecock Golf Club, The Meadow Club, The Bathing Corp. of Southampton, The Racquet and Tennis Club, The Brook, The Down Town Association, The Camargo Club, The Harbor Club, Seal Harbor Yacht Club and Round Hill Club. Jack was an adventurous traveler into his 90s. He and Margot travelled together with all their children and grandchildren to a different country every year. He was an avid reader of history. He grew up sailing and skied until he was 82. Jack was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita MacWilliams, and his father, John Thomas O'Mara. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margot, his three daughters, Margot Bush, Meica de Beistegui, her husband Miguel de Beistegui, Dede O'Mara and her partner Tom Bennett, and his three grandchildren, Sophie de Beistegui, Daphne de Beistegui, and Emily Bush. He will be sorely missed. Because of the ongoing pandemic, there will only be a small family service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich, CT: https://bgcg.org/donate/