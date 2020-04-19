O'NEILL--John. John O'Neill, 95, a native of Brooklyn, NY, died on April 9. John was a man of principle and advocate for social justice. He worked as a union organizer and Vice President of the United Federation of Teachers during the 1960s and was an early and vocal opponent of the War in Vietnam. John was also an avid sports fan and devoted follower of the Brooklyn Dodgers in his youth and the New York Giants as an adult. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Vivian, a daughter, Jean O'Neill of Burlington, Vermont, and two granddaughters, Phoebe and Sophie Judge.



