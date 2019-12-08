SALADIN--John Phillip "JP," screenwriter, died in hospice care in Brooklyn, NY on November 27th with loving friends at his side after a long battle with cancer. John Phillip, known as J.P. since youth, was born January 23, 1967, in Heidelberg, Germany to the late Susan Saladin Weitzel and John Simmons Saladin of Saratoga Springs, NY. He was raised in Sherwood Forest, MD, and attended Annapolis High and McDonogh School in Reisterstown, MD. He went on to graduate from Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, NY in 1990. He was a loving, uncompromising, big- hearted, lover of words and ideas, cinema and literature (especially screenplays as literature); endlessly curious and searching. He is survived by his wife, Claudia Jane Arevalo and her beloved daughters, Sophia and Maria Jose, his former wife, Anahita Seyedi, his sister, Jacque Stahl, her two children whom he dearly loved and his brother Austin Saladin and his family. Countless friends, collaborators, and co- conspirators in fun and creativity will miss him forever and remember him often.



