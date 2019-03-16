PIROVANO--John, A., President of the Old Mountain Private Family Trust, Inc., passed away on Jan. 29, 2019. Born in Manila, John is survived by Peggy, his wife of 45 years, children Nicholas and Olivia, and brother Esteban. He will be remembered for his love and support of the Santa Fe and Metropolitan Operas and his efforts on behalf of the academic institutions he attended, The Lawrenceville School ('59), and Harvard University. A memorial will be held at the Harvard Club, April 6, 2019, 1 to 4pm. Donations in his memory may be made to the J. Pirovano Scholarship Fund, Lawrenceville School, 2500 Main St., Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN PIROVANO.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 16, 2019