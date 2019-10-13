PLUMMER--John Henry, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on September 24, 2019 at age 99. He was born in Rochester, MN, the son and nephew of pioneering physicians at the Mayo Clinic. As Curator of Medieval & Renaissance Manuscripts at the Pierpont Morgan Library, he organized several groundbreaking exhibitions of illuminated manuscripts. He was also Professor of Medieval Art at Columbia and Princeton Universities. His wife of 58 years, Charlotte Wing Plummer, died in 2002. He is survived by his son, Henry and daughter, Barbara, daughter-in-law Patty, grandchildren Christopher, Sarah, David and Emily, three great-grandchildren, and his companion Mary.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 13, 2019